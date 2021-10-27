'Hypnotic' Is Netflix's Latest Must-See Movie — but Where Was It Filmed?

Not everyone can handle horror mystery movies, but for those who can, Hypnotic is an awesome movie to consider. The Netflix hit has plenty of people buzzing.

The movie, starring Kate Siegel , tells the story of a young woman who seeks the help of a hypnotherapist as she tries to improve her personal life. Instead of true self-improvement, she finds herself going down a very deadly path. But where was Hypnotic filmed? We have the answers you need.

Where was 'Hypnotic' filmed?

While some movies require multiple filming locations to bring an entire story together, Hypnotic was shot entirely in one place. That place is British Columbia, the westernmost Canadian province you’ll find between the Rocky Mountains and the Pacific Ocean.

Some of the interesting celebrities you might not have realized originally came from British Columbia include Kim Cattrall, Grimes, Shay Mitchell, Seth Rogen, and Pamela Anderson!

The producers of Hypnotic likely decided on British Columbia as their filming location since it’s filled with a lot of gorgeous backdrops. On top of that, British Columbia has been labeled “Hollywood North" since it often provides lovely weather conditions and a high availability of crew members with a lot of experience.

British Columbia is known for its beautiful stretches of coastline, endless rainforests, gorgeous islands, beautiful mountains views, and picturesque lakes. Along with being a great place for movies to be filmed, it’s also super popular with tourists.

