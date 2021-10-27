'Hypnotic' Is Netflix's Latest Must-See Movie — but Where Was It Filmed?By Stephanie Harper
Oct. 27 2021, Published 5:03 p.m. ET
Not everyone can handle horror mystery movies, but for those who can, Hypnotic is an awesome movie to consider. The Netflix hit has plenty of people buzzing.
The movie, starring Kate Siegel, tells the story of a young woman who seeks the help of a hypnotherapist as she tries to improve her personal life. Instead of true self-improvement, she finds herself going down a very deadly path. But where was Hypnotic filmed? We have the answers you need.
Where was 'Hypnotic' filmed?
While some movies require multiple filming locations to bring an entire story together, Hypnotic was shot entirely in one place. That place is British Columbia, the westernmost Canadian province you’ll find between the Rocky Mountains and the Pacific Ocean.
Some of the interesting celebrities you might not have realized originally came from British Columbia include Kim Cattrall, Grimes, Shay Mitchell, Seth Rogen, and Pamela Anderson!
The producers of Hypnotic likely decided on British Columbia as their filming location since it’s filled with a lot of gorgeous backdrops. On top of that, British Columbia has been labeled “Hollywood North" since it often provides lovely weather conditions and a high availability of crew members with a lot of experience.
British Columbia is known for its beautiful stretches of coastline, endless rainforests, gorgeous islands, beautiful mountains views, and picturesque lakes. Along with being a great place for movies to be filmed, it’s also super popular with tourists.
What other movies aside from 'Hypnotic' have been filmed in British Columbia?
The movie-makers in charge of Hypnotic knew they were making the right call in choosing British Columbia since so many other awesome movies have been filmed in the same location. Some of those top-tier movies include Man of Steel, Air Bud, The Revenant, and plenty more.
Filming movies in Los Angeles is pretty common, but it’s looking like British Columbia might be catching up to Hollywood’s level faster than anyone could have guessed.
Did Kate Siegel already have a connection to British Columbia?
For Kate, filming a movie in British Columbia wasn’t anything too far out of left-field. She also worked on the Netflix series Midnight Mass in the same location alongside the series creator and her husband, Mike Flanagan.
What else should you know about 'Hypnotic'?
Knowing that Hypnotic is filmed in British Columbia makes the movie more interesting because it’s great to appreciate the setting of where it all takes place. Another interesting thing to note about Hypnotic is the rest of the cast who stars in the film alongside Kate.
Some of those actors are Dulé Hall, Jason O’Mara, Darien Martin, and Lucie Guest. The official trailer, which Netflix dropped on Oct. 5, reveals the transition a woman goes through from attempting to seek help to suddenly being embroiled in total terror.
Watch Hypnotic on Netflix now.