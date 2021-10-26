It's Binging Time — Here Are the Best Movies and Shows About Serial Killers on Netflix

Known for his impressive work in both comedies and dramas, Mark Duplass is a fine actor. But his roles in The Morning Show and The League hardly compare to his disquieting portrayal of Josef and Aaron (who are likely the same person) in Patrick Kack-Brice's found-footage horror films, Creep and Creep 2. With an unhinged personality and an unsettling werewolf mask, Mark Duplass will make you laugh while prompting you to lock your doors and windows.