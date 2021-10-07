Alleged Zodiac Killer Gary Francis Poste's Cause of Death Has Been Revealed

The Zodiac Killer is the pseudonym for the serial killer who terrorized Northern California in the late 1960s. The morbid individual is responsible for at least five murders between 1968-1969 and once insisted he committed 37 murders total.

Once the case blew up, the Zodiac Killer became a figure of pop culture due to his unknown identity. For years, true-crime shows, books, documentaries, and podcasts have published content about the serial murderer, with amateur detectives attempting to discover his identity and solve the case.

In Oct. 2021, a team of cold-case investigators dubbed the Case Breakers finally identified the Zodiac Killer. The Case Breakers identified Gary Francis Poste as the Zodiac Killer.

The team spoke with Fox News, and Louis Casiano reports, "The team's years of digging uncovered new forensic evidence and photos from Poste's darkroom. One image features scars on the forehead of Poste that match scars on a sketch of the Zodiac."

Now, Poste passed away in 2018 at the age of 80, but how?