Kate Siegel From 'Hypnotic' Has Two Children With Her Famous Husband

Viewers are raving about Netflix's Hypnotic. An anxious young woman decides to pay for a hypnotherapist's service, thinking hypnosis will guide her down the path to self-improvement. But things quickly go south and even get deadly. Is the hypnotherapist doing more harm than good?

Kate Siegel is the leading actress in this movie, and viewers are curious to learn more about her personal life. Does Kate Siegel have children or a significant other to go home to when she's not busy acting? Keep reading for everything we know.