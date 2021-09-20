Seth Rogen Looked Great at the 73rd Primetime Emmy Awards — Did He Lose Weight?

Held a mere few days after the 2021 MTV Video Music Awards and the 2021 Met Gala, the 73rd Primetime Emmy Awards celebrated the work of Michaela Coel, RuPaul, and many others. But one of the presenters caught the attention of the viewers too.

Seth Rogen presented the Emmy award for Supporting Actress in a Comedy Series — and his clever jokes and brand new appearance generated a great deal of buzz. Are the rumors about his recent weight loss anything to go by?

Seth's recent weight loss has been the subject of considerable speculation, but how he lost weight is uncertain. Some believe he relied on the so-called 5 Factor Diet, which requires people to eat easy-to-prep meals five times a day and do five different types of exercise a week.

In the same interview, Seth also said that he is the happiest when he is on his couch — which doesn't exactly conjure the image of a fitness maniac. As he remarked, he thinks of pottery — his new hobby — as yoga with "a souvenir."

Seth shocked the viewers and attendees of the 73rd Primetime Emmy Awards with his brand new look. He wore a bright orange suit jacket, a mauve shirt, and matching maroon trousers for the occasion — and his appearance certainly didn't go unnoticed. In a 2021 interview with GQ , Seth confirmed that he does exercise. He also revealed that he tends to stay away from Peloton bikes, even though he likes to watch the classes.

Seth cemented himself as a comedic genius with his work on movies like Superbad and Pineapple Express . A jack of all trades, he also serves as the co-founder of Houseplant, which sells cannabis grinders, lighters, and sophisticated ceramics designed by the likes of Adam Field. Seth recently made an appearance at the 73rd Primetime Emmy Awards in Los Angeles — and he looked even more handsome than usual. So, did he lose weight? Here's what you should know about his weight loss journey.

Seth Rogen used to work with a celeb trainer, Harley Pasternak.

As the anecdote has it, Seth once decided that it was time to switch things up just by glancing at Ryan Reynolds. "Hey, man, who's your trainer?" Seth reportedly asked Ryan. He started working with Harley shortly afterward, per The Hollywood Reporter.

"I have no regimen. I did have a trainer [Harley], but I've since set him free," Seth remarked circa 2012. "I don't know if I can keep the weight off. I want my food, and I have a lot of tantrums. Yet so far, so good." Seth also spoke about his experiences with doing workouts during a 2011 appearance on Today, per Daily Mail. As he told show hosts Hoda Kotb and Kathie Lee Gifford, one of his strategies involved early morning workouts.