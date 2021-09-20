Olivia Colman Wins Her Very First Emmy and Honors Her Late Father

Winning her first Emmy Award was a bittersweet moment for Olivia Colman . The British actress was being honored for her role as Queen Elizabeth II on the Netflix series The Crown, and while it was a great end to her run as Her Royal Highness, Olivia was holding back tears.

During her acceptance speech, Olivia shared the sad news that her father, Keith Colman, passed away during the pandemic.

"What a lovely ending to an extraordinary journey with this lovely family," she said at the 2021 Emmys. "I'm going to be very quick because I'm very teary because I wish my dad was here to see it. I lost my daddy during COVID and he would have loved all of this."