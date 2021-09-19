Cedric the Entertainer Has Worked Hard for His Emmy Hosting Gig

If you don’t know him by now, today’s the perfect day to get to know Cedric the Entertainer — his life story, his career, and even his net worth — since the comedian is hosting the 73rd Emmy Awards on Sunday, Sept. 19.

“It’s going to be a fun night,” Cedric said at a recent pre-Emmys event, according to the Television Academy. “We’re going to elevate the game a little bit.”