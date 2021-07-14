The 2021 Emmys Did a Disservice to Joseph Fiennes and His Last 'Handmaid's Tale' Season

When the 2021 Emmy nominations were announced, The Handmaid's Tale pulled through in a way that suggests it will obliterate the competition. But one cast member left out of the nominations for their work for Season 4 was Joseph Fiennes , who has played Fred Waterford since the series premiere. This snub shocked most Handmaid's Tale fans, and for good reason.

Over the course of the show's four seasons on Hulu so far, Joseph's character became the villain who propelled June's plight. And some might say that if Joseph hadn't portrayed Fred, the first big bad of the series might not have landed the same way.

So when most of his co-stars were named in various categories for the 2021 Emmys and Joseph was noticeably absent from nominations, it sent shockwaves throughout the fandom.