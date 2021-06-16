June's Future Looks Pretty Grim in 'The Handmaid's Tale' Season 4 Finale

Spoiler alert: Spoilers ahead for Season 4 of The Handmaid's Tale.

No TV show leaves you feeling empty at the end of a season finale quite like The Handmaid's Tale. After June leads the charge against Fred and kills him in the area of the woods referred to as "no man's land," she goes home to say a bittersweet goodbye to Luke and Nichole.

But where will she go? She's still hell-bent on finding her other daughter and righting many of the wrongs put forth by the Waterfords. Will she end up in jail?