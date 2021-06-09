June's Life Mission on 'The Handmaid's Tale' Is to Rescue Hannah

Spoiler alert: Spoilers ahead for Season 4 of The Handmaid's Tale.

For most of The Handmaid's Tale, finding Hannah and keeping her safe has been important to June. Now, it's her life goal to rescue her daughter from the clutches of Gilead once and for all. Yes, she's still on a mission to find Hannah and bring her home to Canada.

Of course, that's a little easier said than done, however, and fans want to know if June does get Hannah back at some point.