June's Time in Canada Might Be Short-Lived on 'The Handmaid's Tale'

Although June finally made it to Canada after years of fighting for her freedom on The Handmaid's Tale , she might not be out of the woods just yet. When she finally agreed to board the ship that would take her and the refugee missionaries out of Gilead, she did so under false pretenses. There are laws in place that prevent Moira and the others who provide aid from just taking people back to Canada with them.

But, June is gonna June, and she broke the rules. However, upon entering the country, she was granted asylum, and any worries about her being extradited back to Gilead were squashed. For now.

There's also the chance that June herself will leave Canada to go back to Gilead to help those she left behind. She's unpredictable, as we all know, and there's little chance of her just sitting around after being rescued.