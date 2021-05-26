June's Time in Canada Might Be Short-Lived on 'The Handmaid's Tale'By Chrissy Bobic
Spoiler alert: This article contains spoilers for Season 4 of The Handmaid's Tale.
Although June finally made it to Canada after years of fighting for her freedom on The Handmaid's Tale, she might not be out of the woods just yet. When she finally agreed to board the ship that would take her and the refugee missionaries out of Gilead, she did so under false pretenses. There are laws in place that prevent Moira and the others who provide aid from just taking people back to Canada with them.
But, June is gonna June, and she broke the rules. However, upon entering the country, she was granted asylum, and any worries about her being extradited back to Gilead were squashed. For now.
There's also the chance that June herself will leave Canada to go back to Gilead to help those she left behind. She's unpredictable, as we all know, and there's little chance of her just sitting around after being rescued.
Will June be sent back to Gilead on 'The Handmaid's Tale'?
Although it seems that June is safe for now, there is an internet theory that has some worried for June and her safety when pitted against that of the Waterfords. June got 86 children out of Gilead and, to some of the top commanders left behind, that act alone was grounds for starting a war.
The theory going around says that June could be traded for Serena and Fred or Gilead will move forward with a full-on war against Canada.
If that happens, it's hard to believe June's family and friends would let her be turned over to Gilead officials without a fight. It also doesn't seem likely to happen, given the case against Fred and Serena right now. So unless June goes back to Gilead on her own accord, there's little chance of Canadian or U.S. officials forcing her to leave the country to stop a war.
June still hasn't found Hannah on 'The Handmaid's Tale.'
The one thing that would make June return to Gilead on her own, however, is the possibility of finding Hannah. The reason she was so reluctant to leave for Canada was because she still hadn't found where Hannah had been moved. The last time she saw her firstborn daughter, she was locked in a glass room and appeared to be terrified of June.
That image clearly stuck with June and even prompted her to give up the location of the other handmaids she had been on the run with. And afterward, she still couldn't leave Gilead willingly without bringing Hannah with her.
Moira forced her to escape, though, and knowing June, she could put a plan into motion to sneak back into Gilead and continue her work of bringing down the regime.
To be fair, June didn't get very far when she was stuck in Gilead. But she might have a renewed sense of courage and hope after her escape and, of course, after facing Serena head-on and finally telling her off.
At this point, June is safe in Canada and she probably won't be sent back to Gilead on the pretense of political peace. However, don't count out June undoing all of Moira's hard work in freeing her and sneaking back into Gilead willingly.
