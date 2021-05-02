What Happened to Esther Keyes on ‘The Handmaid’s Tale’? [SPOILERS]

Viewers meet 14-year-old Esther in the Handmaid’s Tale Season 4 premiere, “Pigs,” as she agrees to host June and the other escaped Handmaids on the estate she shares with her much older husband, the ailing Commander Keyes. Esther eventually tells June about her husband’s abuse: He sexually assaulted Esther and had other men rape her, as well.

In Episode 2, “Nightshade,” June learns that Esther has been poisoning the commander with nightshade, and June learns how to use the poison to kill commanders at a nearby brothel.