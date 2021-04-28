Are the Rumors That 'Handmaid's Tale' Star Elisabeth Moss Is Pregnant True?

Thanks to her crucial role on Mad Men, Elisabeth Moss has been a constant presence on TV screens for years. The Handmaid's Tale star has proved that she's an enormously capable actress, but she often keeps the details of her personal life a little more obscured. Now, rumors have begun to circulate that Elisabeth is pregnant, and fans of the actress are starting to wonder whether they're true.

As a result, it's not totally clear whether she's currently in a relationship or not. While her pregnancy is definitely a possibility, there's very little evidence to confirm whether it's true. For now, fans who are wondering about whether she's expecting or planning to be soon will have to be content with wild speculation.

Although Elisabeth Moss has played several mothers over the course of her career, there's been no indication that the actress is actually pregnant. It's possible, of course, that Elisabeth is in fact pregnant and is just keeping the news quiet for as long as she can. Since her marriage to Saturday Night Live star Fred Armisen, Elisabeth has been quiet about who she's dating.

Elisabeth Moss has said that she wants children.

Although she may not be pregnant at the moment, Elisabeth has been honest about her desire to become a mother at some point. “I do want to be a mother," she said in an interview with Marie Claire U.K. "I like the idea of passing on what my mother passed on to me. It’s not for everybody, and I didn’t know if it was going to be for me, but lately, I think it is. I have no idea how I want to do it though or what the plan is.”

Although she's pretty sure she wants to become a mother, Elisabeth said that her focus on her career has made dating difficult. “It’s actually a problem. But I’m very focused on my work," she said. "It’s difficult to find the time to give yourself to somebody." She also said that, if she met the right person, she'd be open to getting married again. “I have nothing against getting married again, but what I value even more now is the relationship itself,” she explained.

“It’s been eight years," Elisabeth said of her marriage to Fred Armisen. "I’m older, and hopefully wiser. I’m a romantic, so I love weddings, but I also don’t think you need [a wedding] to have a long-lasting, healthy relationship. Some of the relationships I know that have lasted the longest are the ones that didn’t [get married].”