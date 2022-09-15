Who Has Actress Elisabeth Moss Dated? Here's the 4-1-1 on Her Relationship History
Even before Elisabeth Moss landed her leading role in the show The Handmaid's Tale, she was considered an incredibly noteworthy actress in the Hollywood industry. Some of her other roles include The Invisible Man, Shining Girls, Mad Men, and Top of the Lake.
With over 1.5 million followers on Instagram, it’s obvious that many people are obsessed with Elisabeth and want to know more about her. What does her relationship history look like? Who has she dated in the past? Here’s a breakdown.
What does Elisabeth Moss's relationship history look like?
Since Elisabeth and Tom Cruise are both connected to the church of Scientology, rumors about a possible relationship between them have made their rounds. During an episode of Watch What Happens Live With Andy Cohen, Elisabeth quickly shut those rumors down. She denied all claims and said that hearing stories about herself with Tom was just as surprising to her as everyone else.
In 2009, Elisabeth got married to comedian Fred Armisen. Before they made it to their one-year anniversary, they decided to split up. Elisabeth met Fred in 2008 while hosting an episode of Saturday Night Live.
She talked about the demise of their relationship with Vulture via Hello Magazine, saying, “Looking back, I feel like I was really young, and at the time I didn’t think that I was that young. It was extremely traumatic and awful and horrible. At the same time, it turned out for the best. I’m glad that I’m not there. I’m glad that it didn’t happen when I was 50. I’m glad I didn’t have kids. And I got that out of the way. Hopefully. That’s probably not going to happen again."
While talking to Howard Stern in 2013, Fred admitted he was a terrible husband to her, but he’s never opened up about any particular details.
He said, “I think I was a terrible husband. I think I’m a terrible boyfriend. I want it all fast. I want to be married. The amount of girls I’ve lived with right away and then somewhere around a year [or] two years, I get freaked out. … I feel bad for everyone I’ve gone out with." It doesn’t sound like they ended on the greatest of terms.
Who else has Elisabeth Moss been romantically connected to over the years?
Elisabeth dated a cinematographer named Adam Arkapaw between 2013 and 2015. According to Bustle, Adam is from Australia and worked as the director of photography for Top of the Lake as well as True Detective on HBO.
During the course of their relationship, Elisabeth didn’t open up about him much aside from one instance with Harper's Bazaar. She said, “He captures beauty. He’s very good at bringing light into the world." Things didn't last though.
In 2019, Elisabeth talked about the notion of relationships with Marie Claire saying, “I learned you just don’t talk about it. Who really gives a s--t whether or not I’m dating anyone? I hate to put that importance on it. I cringe a little."
In other words, she’s been very low-key and private about her love life since her last relationship.