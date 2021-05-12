'The Handmaid's Tale' May Have Killed off One of Its Most Beloved Characters

When a character appears to die on a TV show like The Handmaid's Tale , you almost have to assume that if there's no body, there's no official confirmation. So when Janine went MIA at the end of Season 4 Episode 5, it left some fans mourning and others confident that she would return later on, alive and well.

June and Janine tried to outrun a Gilead airstrike, courtesy of the commanders whose pride was so hurt by a few escaped handmaid rebels that they had to bomb outlying areas of the country. And while June woke up at the end of the episode, injured with a few cuts and bruises but otherwise unharmed, Janine was nowhere to be found.

For some, it's unfathomable to think that June's right-hand woman would die off-camera after all this time.