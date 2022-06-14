The official synopsis for Season 5 reads as follows: "June faces consequences for killing Commander Waterford while struggling to redefine her identity and purpose. The widowed Serena attempts to raise her profile in Toronto as Gilead's influence creeps into Canada. Commander Lawrence works with Aunt Lydia as he tries to reform Gilead and rise in power. June, Luke and Moira fight Gilead from a distance as they continue their mission to save and reunite with Hannah."

While we're thrilled for the arrival of Season 5, how many more seasons will there be of The Handmaid's Tale? After all, the show has already continued on past the book.