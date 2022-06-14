Blessed Be the Fruit of More ‘Handmaid’s Tale’ Seasons — How Many Total Seasons Will There Be?
Blessed be the Fruit, fellow Handmaid's Tale fanatics. It's been more than a year since the April 2021 release of The Handmaid's Tale Season 4, and die-hard fans of the upsettingly ironic futuristic dystopian series are ready for the fifth installment — which will hit Hulu on Wednesday, Sept. 14, 2022. For those who've been under a pop culture rock since 2017, The Handmaid's Tale is based on the 1985 novel of the same name by Canadian author Margaret Atwood.
It follows a New England totalitarian community filled to the brim with patriarchal, misogynistic, and white supremacist ideologies. Said Republic of Gilead has overtaken what used to be the U.S. federal government, turning helpless fertile women into sex slaves for purposes of procreation. More specifically, the story follows a handmaid named June Osborne (Elisabeth Moss) — aka "Offred" and eventually "Ofjoseph" — who does what it takes to survive while falling victim to her sexual duties. Of course, rebellion becomes a major theme in the storyline.
The official synopsis for Season 5 reads as follows: "June faces consequences for killing Commander Waterford while struggling to redefine her identity and purpose. The widowed Serena attempts to raise her profile in Toronto as Gilead's influence creeps into Canada. Commander Lawrence works with Aunt Lydia as he tries to reform Gilead and rise in power. June, Luke and Moira fight Gilead from a distance as they continue their mission to save and reunite with Hannah."
While we're thrilled for the arrival of Season 5, how many more seasons will there be of The Handmaid's Tale? After all, the show has already continued on past the book.
How many seasons will Hulu's 'The Handmaid's Tale' go on for?
Even the best of the best series have to come to an end eventually. Created by Bruce Miller, the 15-time Emmy-winning series is currently in limbo regarding how and when it'll end.
“The success of The Handmaid’s Tale remains paramount for us,” Head of Scripted Originals at Hulu Jordan Helman explained to Deadline in August 2021.
He continued: “That said, what is also most important to us is that we close out that show in creative fashion that feels organic so we are in constant communication, literally right now, talking with Bruce [Miller], Lizzie [Moss] and Warren [Littlefield], about what the best way to end The Handmaid’s Tale is. We haven’t landed on an answer… I imagine we’re going to be able to answer that question in the coming months.”
"This is a show that’s always kept viewers on their feet,” Helman added. “Breaking the proper end to the season, whether that’s one season, two seasons or more. I have the utmost confidence that what they will deliver, will be the appropriate ending to the show."
Though this interview is almost one year old, there is still no concrete answer concerning how many more seasons The Handmaid's Tale will go on for.
Hulu expressed interest in expanding the Margaret Atwood universe with a spinoff of 'The Handmaid's Tale.'
Considering award-winning author Margaret Atwood released the sequel to The Handmaid's Tale, The Testaments, in 2019 — aka 34 years years later — this gave Hulu plenty of content to work with. The long-awaited sequel occurs 15 years after the final scene in her bestselling 1985 book (which remains disturbingly current in 2022).
Jordan Helman also touched on this in the 2021 Deadline interview.
“The conversation around The Testaments is tied to conversations around The Handmaid’s Tale. Margaret Atwood’s work has become an incredibly important brand signifier for us at Hulu and so what we want to do is to ensure that we introduce the world of The Testaments in a way that feels organic to the work that has already been done on the platform," he tactfully stated.
"The birth of The Testaments on Hulu and the eventual end of The Handmaid’s Tale are related, we’re figuring out that as we speak."
Unfortunately, conversations surrounding both the end of The Handmaid's Tale and The Testaments quieted come 2022. There must be a bunch of Libras over at Hulu, because decisions are taking quite a while to be solidified.
While many think Season 5 should mark the end ofThe Handmaid's Tale — Screen Rant literally having a story titled "Why Handmaid's Tale Needs to End With Season 5" — who's to say, really?
Seasons 1 through 4 of The Handmaid's Tale are currently streaming on Hulu.