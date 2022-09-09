Is 'Barbarian' Star Georgina Campbell Currently Single? She Was Rumored to Be Dating a Musician
It looks like 2022 is the year of horror movies. There have been countless scary movies released over the last few months that have garnered tons of attention. Barbarian is another 2022 horror movie, and it also fits into the mystery genre. It’s about a young woman who realizes the rental home she booked is already taken by someone else.
Even though the rental home is occupied by a stranger, she decides to stay the night anyway so she won't have to inconvenience herself by having to rebook elsewhere. Somewhere along the way during the long evening, she realizes that she's in way more danger than she could have ever suspected. Georgina Campbell is the leading lady in Barbarian. Who is she dating right now?
Who is Georgina Campbell from 'Barbarian' dating?
There’s good news for anyone who might have a crush on Georgina right now. According to Dating Celebs, she's currently single. Her Instagram posts within the last year don’t reveal any hints about a possible relationship either. Some of Georgina's more recent posts show her enjoying beach days, walking red carpets, and traveling on public transit.
She’s also been busy promoting Barbarian for her 35,800 followers to see.
Before Georgina landed the leading role in Barbarian, she was building up her résumé as an actress. She starred in movies and TV shows such as Murdered by My Boyfriend, Suspicion, Wild Cat, One of Us, and Krypton. It's possible her busy career as an actress has kept her too busy for the world of dating.
Who is Georgina Campbell’s rumored ex-boyfriend?
According to Live Ramp Up, Georgina was rumored to be dating musician Tom Speight back in 2017. That was the year she posted a series of now-deleted images with him.
In one shot with Tom, Georgina added a caption that said, “Bagel buddies." In another shot from a Christmas celebration, she was photographed leaning her head on his shoulder. Tom and Georgina have both refrained from publicly speaking about whether or not their relationship actually happened.
As far as Tom goes, he's currently on tour with an upcoming show in London. His Instagram seems to be fully dedicated to the promotion of his music. He’s got several pictures performing on stage, playing his guitar, and singing into studio microphones. There are no signs that he has a special someone in his life though, including Georgina.
Georgina Campbell is currently single, but here’s what else fans should know about her.
Aside from Georgina's relationship status, there's still plenty more to learn about the actress. According to TV Over Mind, Georgina was once a bartender before making it big in the Hollywood industry.
After she graduated from college, she knew she needed to figure out a way to pay her bills. She turned to a career in bartending as a stepping stone while she was still auditioning for movies and TV shows.