‘The Handmaid’s Tale’ Fans React to Alexis Bledel’s Surprise Exit From the Hulu Show

The news of Alexis’ Handmaid’s Tale departure stunned fans, judging from reactions on Twitter. Many people hailed the Gilmore Girls alum’s portrayal of Emily, a college professor who is forced into becoming a Handmaid but eventually joins the Mayday resistance group.

“Alexis Bledel will not return to The Handmaid’s Tale. I am heartbroken,” one fan account tweeted on Friday.

“Personally, I think she’s the best actor in the series,” another fan tweeted. “This is a big loss.”