Logan's Nickname for Rory in 'Gilmore Girls' Showed His Respect for Her Journalism Career

Let's face it, the debate over who was Rory Gilmore's (Alexis Bledel) best boyfriend on Gilmore Girls will never end. However, we'd like to present a case for Logan Huntzberger (Matt Czuchry), Rory's third boyfriend. It's certainly not love at first sight when Logan and Rory meet at Yale.

Logan comes across as the stereotypical rich, privileged guy who has a different girl on his arm every day of the week. Rory initially ignores him ... until she needs Logan for an expose she's working on for the Yale Daily News.