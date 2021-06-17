"Nolite Te Bastardes Carborundorum" Is Still Important on 'The Handmaid's Tale'

In Season 1 of The Handmaid's Tale, while June is at the end of her rope and fearing for her safety and future in the Waterford home, she sees the words "nolite te bastardes carborundorum" carved into her closet wall. The words were put there by the handmaid who had been in the home before her. And, when June felt brave enough to ask Fred what the Latin words meant without telling him where she saw them, he translated for her.

In the show, "nolite te bastardes carborundorum" translates to "don't let the bastards grind you down," and it makes sense, given June's position as a handmaid and the life that she and other handmaids are forced to live in Gilead. But, as The Handmaid's Tale author Margaret Atwood explained to Time in 2017, the actual "Latin" words in the phrase are made up.

"I'll tell you the weird thing about it," Margaret told the outlet. "It was a joke in our Latin classes. So this thing from my childhood is permanently on people's bodies."

Some fans have the so-called Latin phrase have it inked on their bodies forever. Even if the translation is off, it still holds meaning and weight among fans.