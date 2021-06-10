Nick Is Married Again on 'The Handmaid's Tale' and It's a Huge Bombshell

There's no denying that June has been through a lot on The Handmaid's Tale. In the years since the United States became Gilead, June has had her daughter ripped from her arms and endured sexual, physical, and emotional abuse at the hands of those in charge of the new regime.

Now, she has all but lost Nick since he's married. And if that bombshell isn't enough to make you wonder what happens between them by the Season 4 finale, fans are also curious about who his wife even is.