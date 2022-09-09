Why Is Hulu's 'The Handmaid's Tale' Ending After Such Fruitful Success?

Starring a brazen Elisabeth Moss (The Invisible Man), Yvonne Strahovski (Chuck), Madeline Brewer (Hustlers), Joseph Fiennes (Shakespeare in Love), and Ann Dowd (Hereditary), among others, The Handmaid's Tale has shined since 2017, even winning 15 Emmy Awards along the way.

In September 2022, however, it was announced ahead of its Season 5 premiere at TIFF that Season 6 would be the series' last. Though we're shouting "praise be to Thee" that there will be a sixth installment, we can't help but wonder, why is it ending?