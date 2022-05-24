Natasha Lyonne Talked Her Split With Fred Armisen in Her 'SNL' Monologue — Let's Unpack Their Relationship

Whether you've been a fan of hers since her But I'm a Cheerleader days or you hopped on the Natasha bandwagon when she joined the cast of Netflix's Emmy-winning women's prison dark comedy series Orange Is the New Black (she said "lesbian rights!"), Natasha is an entertainment industry veteran.

Given her decades of service (which she's finally getting proper recognition for), it's surprising that the New Yorker and utter goddess hosted Saturday Night Live for the very first time on May 21, 2022 — aka the emotional Season 47 finale.