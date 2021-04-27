Serena's "Pregnancy" in 'The Handmaid's Tale' Could Shift the Focus of Season 4

Just when you thought The Handmaid's Tale was ready to punish Fred and Serena for their crimes in Gilead, the Season 4 trailer dropped, showing that they're both as much a part of the series as ever. So no, there is no getting rid of either of them that easily. And now that fans think Serena is pregnant , things could get even hairier for our favorite gruesome twosome.

There's a shot in the trailer where Fred opens an envelope and pulls out a sonogram that, presumably, belongs to his wife, Serena. But there are so many things to unpack here, not the least of which is the idea that Fred was supposed to be sterile.

It's the reason why he was unable to get multiple handmaids pregnant when they were stationed at his and Serena's home. But there's also the idea of it all being a red herring, so there's that.