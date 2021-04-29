Mrs. Keyes' Character in 'Handmaid's Tale' Proves Even Some Wives Have It Really Bad [SPOILERS]

Warning: Spoilers ahead for the first three episodes of The Handmaid's Tale

The Handmaid's Tale is finally back, and it's bleaker than ever! Season 4 of The Handmaid's Tale starts with the handmaids saving June (i.e. cauterizing her bullet wound) and moving to a safe house, which we discover is run by Esther Keyes and a senile Commander. After June nearly dies of sepsis, heals, and learns a new (yet temporary) semblance of "normal," we as viewers learn a bit more about the mistress of the farm.