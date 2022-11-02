June Is Targeted by Multiple Groups in 'The Handmaid's Tale' Season 5 (SPOILERS)
Spoiler warning: This article contains spoilers for Season 5 of The Handmaid's Tale.
A running theme in Season 5 of The Handmaid's Tale is Canada's resistance of the American refugees remaining in Toronto. And, while June is an important figure for Gilead in terms of getting rid of her, she's also a target for the Canadians who are trying to drive out June and the rest of the remaining Gilead transplants. But who shot at June in The Handmaid's Tale episode that dropped on Nov. 2?
The episode ends with shots ringing out at a memorial service for the American soldiers who were taken down when they tried to perform a raid on a Gilead wife school. June helps one of the fallen soldier's daughters perform the Pledge of Allegiance, but in the final seconds, a gun goes off multiple times. And if June didn't throw her body over the young girl, she would have been shot.
Who shot at June in 'The Handmaid's Tale'?
Unfortunately for June, she no longer has just one set of enemies. Now, high-ranking commanders in Gilead have it out for her, religious zealots in Canada are after her, and tons of Toronto residents are also against June. So at this time, any one of them could have been the culprit.
Though if we're being honest here, Canadians make the most sense. The memorial service takes place with dozens of protesters in the background. It makes sense for one of them to have a gun that they shoot during the outdoor service. Gilead soldiers act in a much different way.
June would also be made a martyr to resisters in Gilead if she were killed by guardians. It's not necessarily in the best interest of commanders for June to be killed now, with tensions at an all-time high.
June may need to leave Canada.
Whether or not it was a Canadian who shot at June in The Handmaid's Tale, she's no longer safe there. Her options are sort of limited for where she can go, but if other Canadian provinces are open to refugees, then she and Luke could go there. Hawaii and Alaska are also believed to be unoccupied by Gilead, though, so those are other options.
The only problem is, the further June moves away from Gilead and Toronto, the further she gets from Hannah. And that's the one thing keeping her in Canada right now, as dangerous as it has become for June and her entire family.
Did June get shot?
The gold news is that, because June dives out of the way in order to protect the little girl standing in front of the memorial crowd with her, she saves herself. Gunshots pierce the backdrop where June had been standing. If she hadn't moved, she would have been shot and possibly killed. But right now, June is still alive.
We also see June in the trailer for the Season 5 finale, which is a good sign that she survives yet another attempt at her life. However, the attempt alone at shooting her could be the catalyst for whatever happens in the finale.
Watch The Handmaid's Tale on Wednesdays on Hulu.