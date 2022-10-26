June Could Return to a Version of Gilead in 'The Handmaid's Tale'

But Lawrence promises her protection thanks to Nick, who will also be in New Bethlehem. It's a near perfect setup for June. There's a lot of uncertainty that comes with it, however. And, as we see at the end of the episode, Tuello might be able to get Hannah out before June has to move to New Bethlehem. Right now, she could go either way.

