Serena Is Separated From Her Son in 'The Handmaid's Tale' — What Happens Next?

Maybe that's because Serena seems to finally see some small part of what she put June through. Or maybe it's because the Wheelers are that awful. But now, many want to know what happens to Serena's baby in The Handmaid's Tale.

She asks June to take Noah at the end of the Oct. 19 episode, but June isn't ready to be Nanny June to her former captor's baby. And right now, Serena has no one.