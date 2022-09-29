Mr. and Mrs. Ryan Wheeler Are the New Fred and Serena on 'The Handmaid's Tale'

The Wheelers' home looks almost old fashioned on the inside, with lots of polished wood, similar to the way Fred and Serena's did in Gilead, in that it's big, old, and preserved that way. They also have a maid who answers the door and seems to act like a Martha does in Gilead.

And when Alanis greets Serena, she's wearing a modest dress in a blue-ish color, similar to the dresses of high-ranking wives in Gilead.