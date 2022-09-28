Some 'Handmaid's Tale' Fans Want Serena To Have a Fate Worse Than Death (SPOILERS)

Could Serena be the Wheelers' handmaid? It doesn't look like they expect to take her baby (yet). However, Serena is put in a room upstairs, not unlike June's when she was Serena and Fred's handmaid.

And Mrs. Wheeler seems to want to adhere to stereotypical gender norms in her home. Even though Serena isn't turned into a handmaid in Gilead, this is a nice consolation prize for viewers who wanted that.