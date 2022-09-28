Here Are 'The Handmaid's Tale' Characters We'll See Again in 'The Testaments'
Season 5 of The Handmaid's Tale might be setting things up for the show's eventual spinoff, The Testaments, which is set years into the future. But for those who didn't read the sequel book, they might be wondering: which Handmaid's Tale characters are in The Testaments?
Just so we're clear, these aren't show spoilers exactly. But if you want to know who is likely in the next show, based on the book, then you'll know if said characters survive The Handmaid's Tale. So consider yourself warned.
Which characters from 'The Handmaid's Tale' are in 'The Testaments'?
There are three main narrators in The Testaments book. So, as long as the show follows a similar format and plot, then we can expect those same characters to come from The Handmaid's Tale to the spinoff. The most important one for show watchers is probably Aunt Lydia. As we've seen in Season 5, her thoughts and ideas about Gilead are starting to shift, so it makes sense for her to continue on in The Testaments.
In the latter, Aunt Lydia remains in Gilead, but she tries to change the regime in a way that actually takes better care of women. As it stands, Gilead takes up the majority of the United States and employs a system where women are either wives, aunts, Marthas, or handmaids. And none of those roles mean the women are treated equally by men.
While it hasn't yet been confirmed if Ann Dowd, who plays Aunt Lydia in The Handmaid's Tale, will reprise her role in The Testaments, the actress is hopeful she'll get the call.
When she appeared on The Ellen DeGeneres Show in June 2021, Ann joked that if another actress were cast to play Aunt Lydia, she would have to "watch her back." But Ann also said she hopes to be asked to be in the spinoff.
So far in Season 5 of The Handmaid's Tale, Aunt Lydia is becoming more and more aware of the unethical and downright sinful deeds of the men in charge of Gilead. It seems like she is slowly turning into the person she is in The Testaments.
As for the other two narrators in The Testaments, they are Hannah and Nichole, June's daughters. Since The Testaments book takes place 15 years into the future, though, the girls will likely be played by different actresses.
In The Testaments book, the girls eventually find each other and learn of their connection. So far, it's unclear if The Testaments will veer off course as a TV show. June and Luke are also referenced in The Testaments book, but it looks like the show may be a way for other characters to take center stage.
When does 'The Testaments' premiere on Hulu?
Unfortunately, Hulu hasn't yet announced when The Testaments premieres. But it probably won't come until after The Handmaid's Tale's final season, which likely won't drop until 2023 or even 2024. And that's not even considering the very real possibility that the final season is split into two parts.
Luckily, we are getting The Testaments. But first, the Handmaid's Tale has to come to an end. While we don't want the latter to happen, it's hard not to get excited for what comes after.
Watch The Handmaid's Tale on Wednesdays on Hulu.