Here Are 'The Handmaid's Tale' Characters We'll See Again in 'The Testaments'

Season 5 of The Handmaid's Tale might be setting things up for the show's eventual spinoff, The Testaments, which is set years into the future. But for those who didn't read the sequel book, they might be wondering: which Handmaid's Tale characters are in The Testaments?

Just so we're clear, these aren't show spoilers exactly. But if you want to know who is likely in the next show, based on the book, then you'll know if said characters survive The Handmaid's Tale. So consider yourself warned.