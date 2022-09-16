Praise Be — A Sequel to 'The Handmaid's Tale' Is Coming to Hulu

Atwood worked in conjunction with the show in order to ensure the sequel was aligned with the televised adaptation of The Handmaid's Tale. Although the series has long since left the pages of her book, it's the pages of another book that the sequel will once again burst forth from.

That's right, Hulu is turning The Testaments into a series and we're equal parts excited and stressed out about it. Here's what we know about Hulu's adaptation of The Testaments.