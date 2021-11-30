The teen drama The Facts of Life was all about being a teenage girl in the '80s. Even though things are different now because social media didn't exist back then, many of the life lessons the show offered still ring true today. The Facts of Life centered around a group of four girls attending Eastland School in upstate New York. As they deal with all kinds of trials, they're guided in part by a woman named Mrs. Edna Garrett, the housemother of their boarding school.It's been years since The Facts of Life ended its run in May 1988. So, where is the cast now? Some of them have made big names for themselves, while others have taken a step back from the spotlight. Luckily, fans have something to look forward to with the show soon taking center stage in front of a live audience. Where is the cast of 'The Facts of Life' cast now?Lisa Whelchel (Blair Warner)Lisa made a big change in her life after The Facts of Life and focused her attention on a new career in Christian music. In 1984, she released her first and only contemporary Christian album called All Because of You. But she's also written over a dozen books about topics including motherhood, disciplining children, religion, and more. On top of all that, Lisa's a motivational speaker.Although Lisa has said she loved acting and returned to the industry for some small roles over the years, she writes in the FAQ section of her website that she left all that behind when she became a wife and mother to her three kids. Currently, Lisa hosts Collector’s Call, a show on MeTV about some of the biggest collectors of pop culture memorabilia in the U.S.Nancy McKeon (Joanne "Jo" Polniaczek)Nancy is still acting today. You may remember that she played Connie in Sonny With a Chance from 2009 to 2010. Although she took a break from acting for a few years, she currently plays a character named Jessica Mason on the TV series Panic. \n\nIn 2003, Nancy married Marc Andrus. The couple have two children.Mindy Cohn (Natalie Green)Mindy has been consistently acting since she left The Facts of Life. She's voiced Velma Dinkley in various Scooby-Doo projects over the years and was just in a short movie that was released in 2021 called Kill Cat Oakland. She's also a founding member of the weSpark cancer support center that provides free services to cancer patients and loved ones.Kim Fields (Dorothy "Tootie" Ramsey)Kim Fields is known for her time on The Facts of Life, but she also starred in another iconic TV show. She played Regine Hunter in the '90s sitcom Living Single. She's also a former Real Housewife of Atlanta, who left the show in 2016. Currently, she's starring in the Netflix original show The Upshaws.\n\nKim is married to Broadway actor Christopher Morgan and the couple have two sons: Sebastian Alexander Morgan and Quincy Morgan.Charlotte Rae (Mrs. Garrett)Charlotte had been acting consistently in various roles before and after her time on The Facts of Life. According to IMDb, her most recent project was in 2015, but her career goes back to the early 1950s. Over the years, she played various roles in All in the Family, Pretty Little Liars, 101 Dalmations, and more. \n\nUnfortunately, Charlotte passed away at 92 years old in her L.A. home in 2018. According to The L.A. Times, she had been diagnosed with bone cancer in 2017.George Clooney (George Burnett)Is there anyone who doesn't know what George Clooney is up to right now? He's arguably the most famous person to come out of The Facts of Life and has been in huge projects since. ER, Entourage, Spy Kids, South Park, and the Oceans movies are just a few of those. \n\nCurrently, he's filming a movie called Ticket to Paradise that's set to come out in 2022. Plus, he's got his own brand of tequila called Casamigos.In September 2014, George married lawyer Amal Clooney, with whom he has a set of twins. Together, the couple founded the Clooney Foundation for Justice. Their organization "advocates for justice through accountability for human rights abuses around the world," according to its website.'The Facts of Life' is being recreated live.Some big names including Jennifer Aniston, Gabrielle Union, and Kathryn Hahn have all been cast in ABC's Live in Front of a Studio Audience. This production will bring back characters from not only The Facts of Life but also from its spinoff Diff’rent Strokes, according to Deadline.Jennifer will be playing Blair, Gabrielle will be playing Tootie, and Kathryn will be portraying Jo. Allison Tolman, who's known for her role as Molly in Fargo, will be playing Natalie, and Ann Dowd has been cast as Mrs. Edna Garrett. \n\nThe recreation of the classic show will air on ABC on Dec. 7, 2021. It will stream the next day on Hulu.