The End of 'Saved by the Bell' Season 2 Hints at the Return of This Iconic Character

In the first episode, a flashback montage pays tribute to the late Dustin Diamond, who played Screech in the OG series.

In the finale, we get another never-before-seen Jessie and Slater montage of flashbacks. But when Slater mentions Stacey Carosi, we don’t actually get to see her. So is it possible that the actress who played her, Leah Remini, could return to the Saved by the Bell reboot?