The End of 'Saved by the Bell' Season 2 Hints at the Return of This Iconic Character

The End of 'Saved by the Bell' Season 2 Hints at the Return of This Iconic CharacterBy Jamie Lerner
Nov. 29 2021, Published 4:17 p.m. ET
As the romance between Slater and Jessie finally came to fruition, we also got a reminder of another vintage Saved by the Bell romance. No, not Zack and Kelly, but the short-lived Zack Morris and Stacey Carosi summer fling. Season 2 of the Saved by the Bell reboot focuses somewhat on the characters from the original series and includes several flashbacks.
In the first episode, a flashback montage pays tribute to the late Dustin Diamond, who played Screech in the OG series.
In the finale, we get another never-before-seen Jessie and Slater montage of flashbacks. But when Slater mentions Stacey Carosi, we don’t actually get to see her. So is it possible that the actress who played her, Leah Remini, could return to the Saved by the Bell reboot?
Leah Remini played Stacey Carosi in the original ‘Saved by the Bell.’
Saved by the Bell was beloved for its teen antics, corny jokes, and first loves, but one relationship was more memorable than many others. Although Zack and Kelly are the couple that comes out of Saved by the Bell, they both had a lot of stops along the way. And Zack’s tryst with Stacey Carosi is perhaps the most memorable in the entire series.
Stacey is technically Zack’s boss at the Malibu Sands Beach Club, where he and the gang work one summer. In a six-episode arc, Zack and Stacey go from teasing hatred to super romantic.
Stacey also happens to be the daughter of the club’s owner, Leon, who hates Zack off the bat. But throughout Leah’s time on the show, Stacey and Zack build up a passionate forbidden romance.
When Leah was a guest on the rewatch podcast Zack to the Future with Mark-Paul Gosselaar, Leah joked, “I did 207 episodes of The King of Queens, and people say, ‘Yeah, yeah, King of Queens, but Saved by the Bell.’”
Mark-Paul reinforced, “There is an undeniable chemistry between you and I ... Tiffani [Thiessen] and I never had a kiss like we have on these six episodes. There is not a single person that Zack comes into contact with, in my opinion, that had a chemistry [like] you and I had.”
So could Leah Remini reprise her role as Stacey Carosi in the ‘Saved by the Bell’ reboot?
In the finale, Slater jokingly remarks that they can’t afford a Stacey Carosi flashback, but could they actually afford to bring back the real Leah Remini? There have been plenty of other characters reprising their roles. Aside from the main characters of Slater, Jessie, Kelly, Zack, and Lisa Turtle, Max and Mr. Dewey make quick appearances as well.
“From when I first pitched the show, it was always on my mind," executive producer Tracey Wigfield told TVLine regarding whether the reboot will take us back to Malibu Sands.
She continued, "I’ve seen in press that Leah Remini has said that she wants to do the show, which would be a dream of mine. So I would love to have her … do an arc where, obviously, she owns Malibu Sands now. She took it over as Mr. Carosi’s daughter.”
Anything’s possible in the world of Saved by the Bell, and the more cameos and guest stars we can get in the reboot, the better. So if Season 3 takes place in the summertime, a Leah Remini comeback in the universe of Saved by the Bell is a definite possibility.