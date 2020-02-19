We allow third parties to collect information which we use for business purposes, for more info read CCPA section in the privacy policy page.
saved-by-the-bell-lark-and-cast-1582075279280.jpg
Source: getty

Lark Voorhies Was Shut Out of the 'Saved by the Bell' Revival – Here's What Happened to the '80s Star

With the revival of Saved by the Bell happening, it was announced that many characters would be returning to our screens, including Zack Morris, Jessie Spano, and A.C. Slater. With Dustin Diamond having alienated his former castmates with his tell-all book and having recently served jail time, it seems unlikely that he'll be returning as Screech. Meanwhile, Tiffani Thiessen was initially not interested in the reboot, but is supposedly still being courted by NBC to reprise her role as Kelly Kapowski.

But that leaves one very important character's fate unknown. No Saved by the Bell fan could forget fashionista Lisa Turtle. The apple of Screech's eye and Bayside's resident queen of gossip, Lisa was a force to be reckoned with, reminding viewers that she wasn't just the pretty, rich girl. She was a talented woman with dreams that she would make come true on her own.