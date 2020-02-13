Rick Moranis Is Returning to Acting – but Why Did He Stop in the First Place?

Back in 1980, Rick Moranis was just starting out in his career. He landed a role on the Canadian comedy series, SCTV, working alongside comedy legends like Harold Ramis, Catherine O'Hara, Eugene Levy, and John Candy, many of whom Rick would go on to work with in the future.

Throughout the '80s, the actor made quite a name for himself, going toe to toe with many comedy greats. He worked alongside his good friends John Candy, Steve Martin and Bill Murray for Little Shop of Horrors, in which he was the lead. He would work with Steve Martin again in classics like Parenthood. He also worked with Bill Murray in Ghostbusters and Ghostbusters II, while he worked with John Candy in a number of films, with perhaps the most famous of which being Mel Brooks' iconic Spaceballs.