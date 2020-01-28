"Time Out!" Meet the Next Generation of Bayside Students — the 'Saved by the Bell' Kids Have Been Cast!By Gabrielle Bernardini
It's all right ...
The cult classic '90s series Saved by the Bell has officially been picked up by NBC's new streaming service, Peacock. The upcoming reboot has already announced that some of your favorite characters will be returning to reprise their roles. Zack Morris (Mark-Paul Gosselaar), Jessie Spano (Elizabeth Berkley), and A.C. Slater (Mario Lopez) are all making their way back to Bayside High. Well, sort of!
The former teen heartthrobs will be sending a new generation to the California high school. Yes, audiences will get to witness the OG stars' kids rule the halls of Bayside High, and hopefully reconvene at The Max.
While we're sure there will be a ton of teen problems these high school students will have to deal with, we're hoping the reboot will stay true to the classic series and feature cheesy one-liners, tons of relationship drama, and a multitude of freeze frame "time out!" moments.
So, who is the new class that will be introduced in the Saved by the Bell reboot? Check out the cast of characters!
Meet the new 'Saved by the Bell' cast, the soon-to-be students at Bayside High.
According to Entertainment Weekly, audiences will be introduced to Governor Zack's son Mac Morris (Mitchell Hoog). You may be familiar with the actor from his work in the Netflix film Walk. Ride. Rodeo. Mitchell was also in the film Harriet and had a role in the series Daybreak.
Jessie's son Jamie Spano (Belmont Cameli) is also a Bayside High student who is the captain of the football team.
As a relative newcomer to the acting business, Belmont's previous credits include Empire and The Husband.
While we know A.C. Slater is part of the reboot, it has not been revealed if he is Jamie's father. But, we're sure there will be a few "Mama's" (the former athlete's nickname for Jessie) thrown into the script.
As for the former gorgeous cheerleader Kelly Kapowski (Tiffani Thiessen), it is still unknown if she is Mac's mom. As a fan of Saved by the Bell, while it's easy to forget about "The College Years," we're hoping Kelly and Zack are still happily married. Seriously, who didn't totally 'ship their relationship from the beginning?
To note, Tiffani has not officially signed on for the NBC series.
It has also been reported that the series will see Governor Morris in a bit of a jam when he decides to close numerous low-income schools. A rush of new kids are forced to attend Bayside High, including the sports loving athlete, Aisha (Alycia Pascual-Pena), who typically plays on the boys' teams.
Alycia's credits include the TV series' Chase and The Plug.
Her best friend Daisy (Haskiri Velazquez) is described as "smart" and is happy to be attending the rich high school.
Haskiri has appeared in Law & Order, The Birch, and fans can catch her in the upcoming thriller Lost Girls.
Audiences will also get to meet Bayside's newest cheerleader Lexi (Josie Totah), the most popular girl at the overprivileged school. Josie is most known for her recent roles in No Good Nick and Champions.
Well, we're certainly excited to see how these two groups get along. And if a fight (or two) does break out ... hopefully, it's alright, because they'll be saved by the bell.
