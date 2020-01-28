"Time Out!" Meet the Next Generation of Bayside Students — the 'Saved by the Bell' Kids Have Been Cast!

The cult classic '90s series Saved by the Bell has officially been picked up by NBC's new streaming service, Peacock. The upcoming reboot has already announced that some of your favorite characters will be returning to reprise their roles. Zack Morris (Mark-Paul Gosselaar), Jessie Spano (Elizabeth Berkley), and A.C. Slater (Mario Lopez) are all making their way back to Bayside High. Well, sort of!

The former teen heartthrobs will be sending a new generation to the California high school. Yes, audiences will get to witness the OG stars' kids rule the halls of Bayside High, and hopefully reconvene at The Max.

While we're sure there will be a ton of teen problems these high school students will have to deal with, we're hoping the reboot will stay true to the classic series and feature cheesy one-liners, tons of relationship drama, and a multitude of freeze frame "time out!" moments.