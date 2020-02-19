Since 'Saved by the Bell,' Dustin Diamond Has Released a Sex Tape and Been in Prison

NBC recently announced that a Saved by the Bell reboot was coming this fall with several of the original cast reprising their roles including Mario Lopez as A.C. Slater and Elizabeth Berkley as Jessie Spano. There are even talks that the king of Bayside High, Zack Morris, played by Mark-Paul Gosselaar, will make a return to the beloved series reboot.

With all this talk of old cast members, it makes one wonder what happened to the rest of the cast when the show went off the air almost 30 years ago. The characters may have graduated and moved on to college and beyond, but what happened to the real-life actors when Saved By The Bell went off the air? What happened to one of the most interesting and bizarre characters on the show, Samuel “Screech” Powers played by Dustin Diamond?