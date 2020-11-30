‘Saved by the Bell’ Biker Chick Tori Got a Shout-out in the Peacock Revival

Where’s Tori from Saved by the Bell today? Turns out, Zack Morris is the only character wondering, as the Season 1 finale of Peacock’s revival reveals.

In that episode, Zack (played by Mark-Paul Gosselaar) references his old biker chick flame as he tells his son that the Douglas High students deserve to go to Bayside. "Besides, new kids keep things fresh," he says. "Remember Tori?" ("Who?" replies Tiffani Thiessen's Kelly Kapowski.)

Leanna Creel played Tori Scott in 10 episodes of the original Saved by the Bell’s fourth season, and then the actress changed gears.