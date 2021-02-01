Here's the Truth About 'Saved by the Bell' Star Dustin Diamond's Relationship Status

Here's the Truth About 'Saved by the Bell' Star Dustin Diamond's Relationship StatusBy Pretty Honore
Feb. 1 2021, Published 6:59 p.m. ET
On Feb. 1, sources revealed that Saved by the Bell star Dustin Diamond, after a brief battle with lung cancer, passed away. After news outlets gained confirmation of Dustin’s death, friends and co-stars took the opportunity to lament the former child star’s death.
Fans are finding themselves wanting to know more about the actor's life, including his relationships over the years.
Who is Dustin Diamond’s girlfriend?
While Dustin Diamond was previously romantically linked to Amanda Schutz, who worked in the children's entertainment industry as a personal clown, reports reveal that the actor was single at the time of his death. The Sun reported that the former couple, who began dating after Dustin’s split with his ex-wife, Jennifer Misner, initially bonded over their love for comedy.
While Dustin may have had his share of the spotlight, Amanda also found herself on the small screen after her appearance on an episode of The Real Housewives of New York as Loli Pop the Clown. Her since-deleted website read, “Originally from New York, Loli Pop the Clown is fun, loveable, and the perfect entertainer for children of all ages. Loli Pop specializes in providing interactive entertainment, face painting, balloon twisting, and more.”
The two made headlines in 2014 following a bar brawl. While the actor maintained that he and his girlfriend tried to leave the bar before chaos ensued, he ultimately stabbed a man during their confrontation, leaving him with minor injuries. Police said in a statement, “He did not intentionally stab the individual in the bar, but that chaos broke out and people were grabbing at him and that he swung his arms to break free.”
That night, Dustin was charged with two misdemeanor counts of carrying a concealed weapon and disorderly conduct, and Amanda was also charged with disorderly conduct. Later, they were both found guilty. In an interview with former co-star Mario Lopez, Dustin explained that his actions that night were all in an attempt to protect himself and the woman he thought would become his wife. He explained, “I opened my pocket knife and said, 'Let my wife go immediately,' which worked."
Before his relationship with Amanda, Dustin Diamond was married to Jennifer Misner.
Before Dustin and Amanda’s wild ride, the Saved by the Bell actor was married to longtime girlfriend Jennifer Misner. The Sun reported that the couple previously suffered a miscarriage in 2004 as the result of an ectopic pregnancy, inspiring them to create The Dustin Diamond Foundation, a non-profit organization dedicated to caring for children.
The former lovers, who married in 2009, decided to separate four years later and quietly divorced shortly after. According to her LinkedIn profile, Jennifer is currently the director of sales at Holiday Inn Express in Hollidaysburg, Pa., and has had no public romantic history since her split with Dustin.