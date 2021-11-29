The Central Romance of 'Saved by the Bell' Season 2 Ends in a Major Twist

Spoiler alert: This article contains spoilers for Season 2 of the Saved by the Bell reboot.

Season 2 of the Saved by the Bell reboot shows us the lovable characters from Season 1 in a new light. When new student Gil Vatooley shows up, straight-A overachiever Daisy finds herself struggling between balancing school and feelings.

We all know that feeling when we meet someone special and everything else we love goes out the window. Now we get to see Daisy go through the same thing.