'The Upshaws' Star Jermelle Simon Is Surprisingly Secretive About His Love Life

Actor and fitness guru Jermelle Simon got his first break circa 2011, when he landed Chase Jones' role on the TV movie, Why We Pray. Since then, Jermelle also appeared in TV series like Confessions of a Hollywood Bartender, and he also produced shorts like Aged Out.

In Netflix's sitcom, The Upshaws, Jermelle plays Bernard, the independent older son who already left the Upshaw family nest. Jermelle's work achievements are well-documented, but what about his romantic life? Is he dating anybody?