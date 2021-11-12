What Happens to Jennifer Aniston if Alex Quits ‘The Morning Show'?

Apple TV Plus has had some real success with The Morning Show. The series has not only managed to get a super high-profile cast in Jennifer Aniston, Steve Carell, Reese Witherspoon, Mark Duplass, Julianna Margulies, Billy Crudup, and a ton of other top talent, but its narratives have been praised for highlighting just how savage the behind-the-scenes world of "feel good" TV production can be.

And the series isn't afraid to take some risks, like with (spoiler alert!) Mitch's character, which may be why so many fans are asking: Is Alex really quitting The Morning Show?