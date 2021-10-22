Daniel Henderson Had The Most Awkward Interview with Peter Bullard on 'The Morning Show'By Katherine Stinson
Oct. 22 2021, Published 6:06 p.m. ET
Spoiler alert: This article contains spoilers for Season 2, Episode 6, of The Morning Show.
Who is Peter Bullard (Dave Foley) on The Morning Show? Will Dave's character Peter be a recurring character on the Apple TV Plus original series?
We don't know just yet, but we do know that there's a lot of drama going on behind the scenes on the fictional morning show. Peter Bullard's awkward appearance on Season 2, Episode 6, "A Private Person," was just the icing on the cake.
Before we explain what happened with Peter during the episode, here's a bit more context for anyone who hasn't watched The Morning Show.
Jennifer Aniston and Reese Witherspoon star in the series about a fictional breakfast morning news program, which is called aptly called The Morning Show. The fictional broadcast network behind The Morning Show is called the UBA network.
Desean Terry plays Daniel Henderson, a weekend co-host of The Morning Show. It's Daniel's awkward interview with Peter that starts off Season 2, Episode 6, "A Private Person."
Peter Bullard's interview went from easy to awkward really fast.
On the show, Peter is a comedian and the former host of UBA networks' late-night talk show Better Late. Peter's interview with Daniel is supposed to be a plug for Peter's new show, Exact Change With Peter Bullard on UBA's new streaming network UBA+.
Peter tells Daniel that he was tired of short and fluffy five-minute interviews with celebrities. What Peter wanted to focus on with Exact Change With Peter Bullard was speaking to people who were really out working to make positive change for the world.
Daniel points out on live television that Peter once referred to Daniel as "mincing," on Peter's late-night talk show. (The word "mincing" in this context is used as an insult toward a man, insinuating that's he behaves or acts effeminate.)
Peter denies that he ever referred to Daniel as "mincing," making what was supposed to be a super-easy interview super awkward. Especially given that Peter was doing a series for UBA's new streaming service. After the broadcast Peter calls to complain about the awkward interaction, saying it "pissed him off."
Does Daniel get fired for the awkward interview?
Thankfully it looks like Daniel's job is safe for now as a co-host on The Morning Show. Desean recently said during an interview with The Grio's Acting Up podcast (via Yahoo News) that he was grateful he got to play the "flawed character" Daniel.
He also said he worked with The Morning Show showrunner Kerry Ehrin on ensuring that Daniel was just as flawed and complex as the show's white characters.
Desean has done a great job bringing nuance and complexity to Daniel's character and we can't wait to see where his story arc goes for the remaining four episodes of The Morning Show Season 2.
Hopefully, Peter doesn't exact revenge against Daniel in a future episode. Awkward interviews happen all the time, right?
New episodes of The Morning Show drop every Friday on Apple TV Plus.