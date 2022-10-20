Serena's Fate In Toronto Could Be Worse Than Her Future In Gilead On 'The Handmaid's Tale'
By the end of the Oct. 19 episode of The Handmaid's Tale, Serena and June aren't exactly besties, but they had an incredible journey in bringing Serena's son into the world. Unfortunately, Luke doesn't know any of this when June calls him from the hospital to let him know she's alive. So when he calls authorities on Serena, effectively separating her from her baby, Luke feels pretty good about himself.
But why, exactly, did Luke turn in Serena on The Handmaid's Tale? He has said before how helpless he feels when it comes to June and Hannah. He only just got June back, after all. June has sacrificed plenty, while Luke has little idea what it means to be trapped in Gilead. Is this his warped way of making it up to her?
Serena and June aren't exactly friends now.
It's June who convinces Serena to go to the hospital after she delivers her baby in a barn. June realizes she doesn't want to kill Serena or her son, as she previously threatened, and they actually find common ground in talking about raising their children to be good people. Even so, when Serena suggests in the barn that June take her son and raise him, June isn't into the idea of helping Serena out that much.
But, it seems, they've turned a corner. Serena even apologizes to June for her mistreatment of her in Gilead. It's still too soon to say if Serena might eventually help June in her quest to take down and dismantle Gilead for the safety of women and children. However, Serena and June have never been closer to some kind of understanding.
Why does Luke turn in Serena on 'The Handmaid's Tale'?
At the end of the Oct. 19 episode, Luke arrives at the hospital and reunites with June. He's triumphant as he explains that he called immigration authorities. And Serena, who doesn't have asylum, since she didn't accept it from Tuello, doesn't have the right to a lawyer to get her out of this. She's handcuffed and informed that her baby is in child protective services.
Even though June clearly looks conflicted about this, Luke says he is satisfied in showing Serena "what it feels like" to have her child taken away. Now, however, June doesn't seem so sure that's what she wants for Serena anymore. Luke clearly did this as his only play in taking down Serena, who came this close to killing his wife.
What this means for Serena is still unclear. Luke, on the other hand, seems to believe he redeemed himself in doing something to help his wife for once. But as we can see at the end of the episode, with Serena screaming and Luke and June looking on, it's not that simple.
Watch new episodes of The Handmaid's Tale on Wednesdays on Hulu.