Yvonne Strahovski’s Children: Does ‘The Handmaid’s Tale’ Actress Have More Kids Than Serena?
Sort of spoiler alert: In Season 5 of The Handmaid’s Tale, Serena Joy Waterford — played by gorgeous Australian actress Yvonne Strahovski — finally welcomed a newborn son, Noah. In real life, the star is also a mom, but how big is her brood? And does Yvonne have boys, girls, or both?
Yvonne has children with her husband Tim Loden, whom she's been married to since 2017. Tim is in the biz as well and works as an actor, producer, and director, according to his IMDb page. The Hollywood couple could officially call themselves parents in 2018, when they welcomed their first son, William.
For Yvonne, having a child seemingly made her the happiest person in the world. The Handmaid’s Tale actress took to Instagram to share the happy news of William’s safe arrival with her one million faithful followers. “My heart has melted into a billion pieces a thousand times already,” she gushed in part as a caption to a snuggly selfie with her newborn.
Having children changed Yvonne Strahovski's approach to playing Serena Joy Waterford.
Although the 40-year-old clearly adores being a mama, she told the Los Angeles Times in 2019 that motherhood also gave her a completely new perspective on her role as Serena in The Handmaid’s Tale, a character Yvonne actually described as “super miserable.”
Believe it or not, the new mom returned to filming season 3 of the wildly popular Hulu show just six weeks after giving birth to William. “It’s really weird because I love my job and I love what I do and, of course, I wanted to come back to work and continue playing this crazy amazing character,” she told the outlet. “But at the same time, I was devastated knowing that I would go back to work and have to spend any bit of time away from him.”
Yvonne welcomed another boy in December of 2021.
In December of 2021, Yvonne and Tim added to their sweet family, and William became a big brother to ... another boy! The pregnant actress revealed the baby’s sex on The Tomorrow War red carpet, while also debuting her cute baby bump (via ET Online). She announced the birth of her second child on Instagram, and shared a similarly precious shot of mom and baby loving on one another.
Yvonne Strahovski's children show a lighter side of 'The Handmaid's Tale' star
Yvonne's two children are often the subject of her social media shares, with The Handmaid’s Tale star allowing fans sneak peeks into everyday moments from her “mom life.” Follower her on Instagram to see her babywearing while working out and getting silly with her sons at the playground.
Keep those silly and sweet shares coming, Yvonne. And P.S., any time you want to share your second son’s name, we are ready for it.