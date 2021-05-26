There's a Wild Theory About Serena Becoming a Handmaid on 'The Handmaid's Tale'

One of the only fates worse than death in Gilead is to be forced into sex slavery as a handmaid. And, according to a theory about The Handmaid's Tale that's making the rounds throughout the fandom, that's exactly what might happen to Serena if she goes back to Gilead. The theory, which has been shared on Reddit and Twitter, involves Serena being punished for going against her husband when she got him arrested.

If the couple were to return to Gilead, there's a chance that government officials would see her act as a kind of treason and want to punish her. Plus, we know that she and Fred had sex while married, but not with the intention of conceiving a child. Again, that happens to be a no-no in Gilead.

So, will Serena really be made into a handmaid?