Luke's First Wife in 'The Handmaid's Tale' Is a Big Part of His and June's Past

At the end of the Season 4 episode "Vows," Luke and June finally reunited. Sadly, it wasn't the reunion fans had been waiting more than three seasons for. June didn't jump into Luke's arms and he didn't shower her with kisses to make up for lost time. June was angry with herself for being unable to bring their daughter Hannah to Canada with her and Luke was just in shock that she was there at all.

So, June is more scared of disappointing Luke than she is scared of Gilead? #TheHandmaidsTale

O-T Fagbenle, who plays Luke in The Handmaid's Tale, spoke with Gold Derby about Luke's future and the issues he will face as a result of June coming back into his life.

"Nobody gets out of Handmaid's Tale unscathed. You know, all the characters are going through a terrible trauma, and I think Luke is no exception to that," he told the outlet. "We really get to see Luke be put through the wringer on this, in a completely different way than other seasons."