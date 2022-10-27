'The Handmaid's Tale's Penultimate Season Has Been Wild — Here's When It Ends

Fans of The Handmaid's Tale knew going into Season 5 that it was the second to last season and, quite frankly, the beginning of the end of the Hulu series. So it makes us all appreciate the episodes just a tad bit more and makes many wonder when The Handmaid's Tale season finale is.

Most of the episodes are emotional and, as hard as it will be to see the finale come, it's always nice to know ahead of time when it premieres. If only to mentally prepare.