'Free Guy' May be Ryan Reynolds' Latest Attempt to Kickstart a New Franchise

As the Delta variant surges across many parts of the US, some are hesitant about leaving the house to see a movie. Unfortunately, those looking to see Free Guy soon will have to do it in a theater. The movie is a Disney release, but it was developed by 20th Century Fox before Disney purchased the company. As a result, it's unclear where the movie will ultimately live on streaming.

For now, though, users will have to venture out to a theater in order to see the movie.

The film may not have an after-credits scene, but that doesn't mean it's not worth seeing it or staying through the credits. It's important to acknowledge those involved in making a film, whether there's the potential for another scene or not. Making a movie is hard work.